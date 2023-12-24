Abdullah, who is 40 years old, has been suffering from neuropathy for four years, which causes him body tremors, muscle weakness, inability to move, and severe pain. He is considered a person of determination, because he is confined to a wheelchair and lives on strong painkillers. Which costs 2,500 dirhams per month, and he needs painkillers for a year, with a total cost of 30,000 dirhams, while the health insurance card does not cover the costs of his treatment.

Abdullah tells the story of his suffering with the disease to “Emarat Al-Youm,” saying: “I have been suffering from neuropathy for four years, which causes me involuntary movement and involuntary urination, and several health problems, including body tremors, muscle weakness, and the inability to Movement, severe pain, and I became paralyzed.”

He added: “I was admitted to Shakhbout Medical City Hospital, where the medical examinations conducted on me there revealed that I suffer from neuropathy, and my treatment consists of strong painkillers and neurological medications, the cost of which is 2,500 dirhams per month, and this amount exceeds my modest financial capabilities in light of the fact that the health insurance card does not It covers the costs of my medications, and I do not know what to do given the circumstances I am going through. I have previously submitted a request for assistance to charitable societies and institutions, and I have not received any response.”

He added: “I used to work in a private sector institution and I was considered the sole breadwinner for my family of five people, but I have now become unable to work due to my health condition, and I live on the assistance of some friends, family, and some charitable organizations. I have also become confused about how to manage the life expenses of my family members. Or how to arrange the amount of treatment I need in light of the difficult situation I am currently going through.”

He continued: “My family is trying to help me in various ways, and they are still trying hard to find work for any of them, but to no avail so far.”

The patient, “Abdullah,” appeals to good people and people with compassionate hearts to extend a helping hand to him and help him manage the amount of treatment.

Neuropathy

Neuropathy is a group of disorders that occur when the nerves of the peripheral nervous system, part of the nervous system outside the brain and spinal cord, are damaged. It is the most common, due to damage to nerve cells, which causes pain and numbness in the hands and feet, and can result in injuries and infections. And metabolic disorders, and one of the most common causes of neuropathy is diabetes.

