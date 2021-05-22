Abdullah II orders to treat the wounded Gaza in Jordan

Today, Saturday, King Abdullah II of Jordan ordered the transfer of the wounded in the Gaza Strip, whose conditions require this, to continue treatment in the Kingdom’s hospitals.

A statement issued by the royal court said that King Abdullah was “reassured” about “the conditions and needs of the Jordanian field hospital in the Gaza Strip, and the wounded Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip who are receiving treatment there.”

This came during my phone with Lieutenant Colonel Haitham Arbihat, head of the Jordanian Military Field Hospital mission in the Gaza Strip.

The king stressed “the importance of providing means of care and the best care for the sick and injured in the hospital,” calling on the Jordanian Armed Forces to “transfer the injured whose conditions require completion of treatment in Jordan to the Kingdom’s hospitals.”

He explained that “Jordan continues to provide all means of support for the Palestinian brothers.”

“Since its launch in 2009, the Jordanian Military Field Hospital in Gaza has received nearly three million patients, as Jordan was the first Arab country to send a field hospital to the Strip, and the number of its visitors ranges between 1,000 to 1,200 per day,” the statement said.

The hospital, whose staffs change every three months, includes various medical specialties such as general surgery, burns, orthopedics, spine, cosmetic, reconstructive and pediatric, chest, and maxillofacial surgery.

On Monday, the head of the Jordanian Private Hospitals Association, Fawzi Al-Hammouri, announced that private hospitals are ready to receive and treat 300 wounded Palestinians free of charge.

In a statement, Al-Hammouri said, “The private hospitals confirm their full readiness to receive and treat 300 wounded Palestinians for free as a first stage, in addition to providing humanitarian and medical aid and organizing blood donation campaigns.”

The death toll from the recent escalation in the Gaza Strip caused 248 people. While 12 people were killed on the Israeli side.