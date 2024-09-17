Jerash (WAM)

Jordanian King Abdullah II reiterated Jordan’s readiness to respond firmly to any attempts to undermine its sovereignty.

King Abdullah II said during his meeting yesterday with dignitaries and representatives of the people of Jerash Governorate, “We are ready to respond firmly to any attempts to harm our country, whether by settling scores through Jordan or by blowing up the situation in the West Bank and Jerusalem,” according to the Jordan News Agency.

He also reiterated Jordan’s support for the steadfastness of the Palestinians and its willingness to stand by all means against any attempts to displace them.