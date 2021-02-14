Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The knight Abdullah Hamid Al Muhairi and the mare “Sha Sha Sha 7” won the Sharjah Ruler’s International Horse Jumping Championship in the two-star category, organized by the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, in cooperation with the Equestrian and Racing Federation, and under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, with the participation of 180 riders from 18 countries Arab and foreign, accompanied by 250 horses.

The competition for the cup came according to the specifications of the one round with a round of differentiation, and its path was designed with hurdles of 145 cm high, and 35 knight and knight competed for its title. The knight Abdullah Hamid succeeded in completing the round of differentiation with the Persians “Sha Sha Sha” in a quick time of 34.55 seconds, and he won the championship cup Which retains its five-star title on the indoor hall square in 2019.

The second place was won by the Jordanian Olympic knight Ibrahim Bisharat with his horse “Blushing”, and the third place was the Jordanian knight Ahmed Nizar Mansour with the horse “Estoril de Vardaj” in a time of 37.73 seconds.

The Jordanian knight Hamza Mahmoud al-Kiswani won the horse “Happiness” at the top of the mini-grand prize, with the characteristics of a single round with a differentiation round on hurdles reaching a height of 135 cm. The Irishman Trevor Brin and the horse “Harvey” came in second place, and the third place went to the Syrian knight Amr Hamsho with the horse “Champion.” 126 ».

The knight Sheikh Ali Jamal Al-Nuaimi won the international championship title in the category of one star for junior jumping horses, “Pirelli C”, and the knight, Salem Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, won the horse “Cooper”.

Knight Tina Lund completed a brace after winning the second open half lead on the second day of the tournament, and scored her second victory in the horse “Pais Hootier” in a two-stage game that ended its second stage in a time of 27.38 seconds.