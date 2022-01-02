I.n the crisis state Sudan, Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok has resigned surprisingly. “I have decided to announce my resignation and make room for others,” said Hamdok live on state television late on Sunday evening. He said he could not keep his promise to prevent a political catastrophe in the country in the Horn of Africa. “I have tried my best to prevent the country from sliding into disaster.” Now, in view of its political division, Sudan has passed a “dangerous turning point that threatens its survival.”

A few days ago, as in the previous weeks, there were again bloody demonstrations against the transitional government, in which the military is involved, in Sudan. The protesters called for the military to hand over power to a civilian government. The protesters accused Hamdok of treason.

On October 25, the military took power in the country of 44 million people and ousted Prime Minister Hamdok. After pressure from home and abroad, Hamdok was reinstated on November 21st. According to an agreement between Hamdok and the military ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Hamdok was allowed to form a cabinet with civilian representatives. However, as the leader of the Sovereign Council, Al-Burhan headed the new interim government together with Hamdok. The Sovereign Council also includes representatives of the military who are accused of serious human rights abuses and corruption.

According to doctors, two people were killed on Sunday in new protests against the military government in Sudan. They died of head injuries and gunshot wounds in the city of Omdurman, said a medical committee that is close to the demonstrators. There was no comment from the security authorities. It was the twelfth round of major protests after the coup in the North African country, in which a total of 56 people are now said to have been killed.