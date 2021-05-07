Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Al Wahda Football Academy has maintained the presentation of new faces every season for the first team and national teams, in order to maintain its leadership and solid legacy in supplying Emirati football with the talents currently spread in most clubs in the Arab Gulf League.

This season, the Academy presented the “promising” Abdullah Hamad in the last rounds of the Arab Gulf League, so that the player would stick to the opportunity and show good abilities, exemplified by his possession of the characteristics of modern “support”, represented by mastery of the tasks of his position, speed and expectation, and above all that high fighting spirit, This made him a fixed number in the basic line-up during the recent period, especially in the “Annabi” matches in Group V of the Asian Champions League, from which he qualified for the final price, and the player was greatly helped by his presence with South Korean Lee Myung, who has great experience. Extend his contract for 5 future seasons.

Munther Abdullah, the former coach and current analyst, believes that Abdullah Hamad, although he imposed himself one of the promising names presented by Al-Wehda this season, but he needs a lot of work, to polish his talent from him personally and from the club, so that the player is more distinguished.

He said: Of course, experience comes with continuous participation in matches, but there are important factors such as strengthening muscles, so that his physical structure is stronger, especially since his position requires strength in contact, and this depends on the player himself next to the technical staff that will certainly work to raise his capabilities in the coming period .

Munther Abdullah, who likened Abdullah Hamad’s style to the former international, advised Abd al-Rahim Jumaa, to pay more attention to nutrition and to stay away from staying up late, and to work intensively on himself constantly, especially after the club renewed its confidence in its capabilities by renewing it until 2026.

It is noteworthy that Abdullah Hamad (19 years), who appeared for the first time with the first team in the Al Dhafra match in the “21st round” of the league, participated in 3 matches in the local championship, and 4 matches in the AFC Champions League.