His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that the UAE has succeeded, over the past 50 years, in establishing a unique global model for sustainable humanitarian work, which was laid the foundations of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy upon him,” and has become an rooted approach that With the support and care of the country’s wise leadership.

His Highness said in special statements on the occasion of “Zayed Day for Humanitarian Action”: “The United Arab Emirates has become an icon of global humanitarian work. Its pioneering initiatives and its white hands extend aid to the needy all over the world and send an important message to the whole world, which is that with goodness and giving above nations.”

His Highness indicated that the UAE, thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, plays a prominent humanitarian role that affects the whole world during the new Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic, and through it stresses the importance of upholding the values ​​of solidarity, cohesion and solidarity between different countries in the face of crises for the sake of Protecting the future of peoples and the security and safety of societies.

His Highness added that the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, will remain an inspiring model and an exceptional example in human goodness and giving, and the UAE will continue to follow the path of goodness that “may God have mercy on him” laid down, and play its role as a prominent contributor to the global humanitarian work that constitutes Also one of the main pillars of its developmental journey.