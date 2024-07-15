His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for their precious trust.

His Highness said in a post on the “X” platform yesterday: “I extend my thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for their precious trust.”

His Highness added: “I pledge to them my loyalty and work in the march of our beloved country towards more progress and prosperity.”