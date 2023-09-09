This alliance, led by India and including the UAE and several other countries, aims to develop and promote the use of sustainable biofuels.

It helps accelerate global efforts to achieve net-zero emissions goals, by facilitating trade in biofuels derived from natural sources, according to what the Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed praised the launch of the Global Biofuels Alliance, stressing that this pioneering global initiative constitutes a supportive platform for global efforts to enhance the transformation of the energy sector and combat climate change.

He also thanked India for its great efforts during the G20 presidency.

He stressed that supporting India’s presidency of the G20 has always been a priority for the UAE, stressing that the UAE and India are linked by deep-rooted historical relations and a solid strategic partnership that has resulted in many development achievements for the two countries in all fields.