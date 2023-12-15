Today, in the academy building in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the “Makers of Tomorrow” batch of academy students for the academic year 2022-2023.

This year, the ceremony witnessed the graduation of 66 male and female students from the eighth batch of the Postgraduate Diploma in Emirati Diplomacy and International Relations, the fifth batch of the Master of Arts program in International Affairs and Diplomatic Leadership, and the second batch of the Master of Arts program in Humanitarian and Development Work.

The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to His Highness the President of the State and Vice Chairman of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Member of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, and His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, The Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, Member of the Academy’s Board of Trustees, and His Excellency Dr. Abdel Nasser Al-Shaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, Member of the Academy’s Board of Trustees.

During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride in the achievements achieved by the graduates; His Highness said: “Today represents the beginning of a journey full of opportunities and challenges, as you draw the image of your country on the global scene, and engrave the name of the Emirates in the hearts of millions, by consolidating the principles of respect, tolerance, peace, and inclusiveness. It is a moment of pride and achievement that you richly deserve. You have worked hard and diligently throughout.” “Your studies are in this distinguished academic and diplomatic edifice, and this achievement reflects the dedication and excellence you have shown during your academic journey.”

His Highness added: “The growing role of the UAE, and its effective influence on various international issues, places us at the forefront of diplomatic work, and requires us to acquire deep knowledge and harness all analytical tools to contribute to formulating crucial decisions for current and future generations.”

His Highness explained that “the contemporary diplomatic scene has changed a lot, as Emirati diplomacy has a great responsibility to bring viewpoints closer together for the benefit of all humanity,” noting that “the UAE’s hosting of world leaders and delegations participating in the COP28 Conference of the Parties and its approval” The historic “UAE Agreement for Climate Action” at the conclusion of the conference constituted a model that reflected the UAE’s success in uniting international efforts to preserve our planet and protect it for future generations.

His Highness addressed the students, saying: “Always remember that the learning journey does not end with the graduation certificate. The world of diplomacy and international affairs is constantly changing, and requires interaction with new challenges and opportunities. Continue to build your knowledge and develop your skills, and always be ready to contribute to building a better world.” “I assure you that the doors are open to you, and the development process will continue with your contributions and talents.”

His Highness added: “The skills that you have acquired in this academic institution, from the arts of diplomatic negotiation, understanding global visions, and communication with different cultures, are tools that provide you with tremendous opportunities to consolidate the UAE’s position as a beacon of development and innovation. They also allow you to support our diplomatic system to work as one team.” To continue the successes and achievements, to advance our national and future vision, and to confirm that the UAE is truly a land of ambitions, love and security.”

For his part, His Excellency Nikolai Mladenov, Director General of the Academy, addressed the graduates: “Your years of joining the Academy have been a symbol of excellence, creativity, and continuing the path of science and knowledge; science with which nations advance, civilizations advance, and peoples flourish. You have been and are still contributing to making positive change.” And effective in our world, and today we witness your graduation armed with the necessary education, knowledge, skills and abilities that will enable you to achieve your future in the corridors of global diplomacy.”

He added: “At a time when the world is facing many challenges and rapid changes, the Academy’s pivotal role is growing in order to enhance diplomatic efforts in a way that contributes to shaping a peaceful future and sharing efforts to enhance sustainability, in conjunction with the Year of Sustainability, which represents a new phase that highlights the importance of sustainability.” In a way that enhances the principles of teamwork and contributes to protecting resources, society and the planet as a whole… Hence, those working in the diplomatic corps must possess the ambition, passion and insightful vision that contributes to achieving these positive changes for their country and for the entire world.”

He continued, “Our goals in preparing generations of diplomats will not be achieved except by completing the path of science and knowledge. Learning itself is a process synchronized with the life of a distinguished diplomat, and this is what we sought to instill in you throughout your studies, and it is what must continue with you in your professional journey in the world of diplomacy.” “To serve your country and raise its flag high.”

During the ceremony, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Academy, announced the establishment of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Alumni Association, which aims to activate communication and strengthen ties between graduates after the graduation stage, so that the Academy accompanies its students during their years of study and after their graduation, following up on their professional development and practical and scientific achievements. In order to achieve the Academy’s objectives in raising future diplomats capable of facing current challenges and ensuring the strengthening and consolidation of the UAE’s position regionally and globally.

It is noteworthy that the Academy, since its establishment in 2014, has been committed to providing its student diplomats and future foreign affairs leaders with theoretical and practical experiences for diplomatic work. It has also been keen to provide them with mechanisms to take advantage of the available opportunity to learn about regional and global challenges and work to support the UAE’s position and enhance its diplomatic presence on the international scene.