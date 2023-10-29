Abdullah bin Zayed witnesses the graduation of “excellence” students from the Higher Colleges of Technology

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, witnessed the Higher Colleges of Technology’s celebration of the graduation of (226) male and female graduates who obtained distinction and distinction with honors, the “Today’s Leaders for Tomorrow 2023” class, at the college branch level. The 16 are in various emirates of the country, and from various programs and specializations that include engineering, health sciences, computer and information sciences, business administration, applied media, and education.

The ceremony, which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, and His Excellency Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, President of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex. Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology Complex, and a number of dignitaries, officials, members of the administrative and academic bodies, and parents of graduate students.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then a video was shown entitled “We are the ones who create the future,” which reviewed the programs, specializations, and advanced applied learning environment in the colleges.

In a speech on behalf of the Colleges Board of Trustees, Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan said that quality is the bet of leadership, and this thought that believed in man is what led the son of the Emirates to challenge, excel and achieve achievements, offering the highest verses of thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President, may God protect him, for the continuous and unlimited support for the Higher Colleges of Technology, which has enabled it to successfully fulfill its mission and role and provide the labor market with qualitative competencies in various fields capable of contributing to national development.

He added that the colleges’ commitment to continuous development is essential in the process of preparing competencies according to the requirements of each stage, pointing to the colleges’ new strategy, “We are the ones who create the future 2023,” which came to enhance applied education, be in line with national ambitions, and keep pace with changes in the labor market, as that strategy was based on the two pillars of comprehensiveness. And complementarity in a way that allows colleges to prepare future cadres who hold an applied bachelor’s degree and a professional diploma, in effective partnership with the public and private work sectors, to build expertise and enhance employment opportunities for graduates as a first choice for the labor market.

Dr. Faisal Al-Ayyan, on behalf of the Board of Trustees of the Higher Colleges of Technology, announced the graduation of (226) male and female graduates who received distinction and distinction with honors at the Higher Colleges of Technology level from the class of 2022/2023, “Today’s Leaders for Tomorrow,” who successfully completed their studies and obtained their university degrees. Well deserved, congratulating them and wishing them success in their future lives.

For their part, the graduates expressed in their speech their pride in their superiority and distinction, stressing that what led them to achieve this was the support and encouragement of the wise leadership that believed in them and provided them with all means to reach the highest levels of education and knowledge, pledging loyalty and fidelity to the homeland. They also conveyed expressions of thanks and appreciation to their families, their teachers, and everyone who stood by them and supported them until they reached the highest levels of scientific excellence.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a graduation ceremony was held to distribute graduation certificates to male and female graduates who obtained distinction and distinction with honors.