His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, witnessed the exchange ceremony of a cooperation agreement between the UAE and the International Committee of the Red Cross on financing multiple projects.

The agreement was exchanged by Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and HE Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, after his highness received – at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi – HE Peter Maurer.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the UAE and its various humanitarian branches with the International Committee of the Red Cross, means of enhancing humanitarian work to face the challenges of the “Covid-19 pandemic”, and efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to affected areas around the world.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that humanitarian work is an established approach in the UAE, pointing out that the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic confirmed the importance of consolidating the values ​​of giving and giving all over the world and strengthening joint international action in facing crises.

His Highness referred to the importance of the role the International Committee of the Red Cross plays, especially during the current period, with the whole world affected by the repercussions of the pandemic, stressing that the UAE is keen to strengthen cooperation with the committee to achieve its goals in terms of humanitarian and relief work.