Al Ain (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Maryam Al-Sadiq Al Mahdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Republic of Sudan. During the meeting, they discussed brotherly relations between the UAE and the Republic of Sudan and ways to enhance and develop them in several fields, including investment and agriculture. The two sides also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Maryam Al Sadiq Al Mahdi discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Abdullah bin Zayed and Maryam Al Mahdi exchange a memorandum of understanding

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of brotherly relations between the UAE and the sisterly Republic of Sudan, and expressed his wishes for the Republic of Sudan and the brotherly Sudanese people for stability, progress and prosperity. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and His Excellency Maryam Al-Sadiq Al Mahdi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Sudan, exchanged a memorandum of understanding between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the National Center for Diplomatic Studies in Sudan.