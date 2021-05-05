Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Francesco Lacamera, Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi, the important role of the International Renewable Energy Agency was reviewed to achieve the desired transformation in the global energy sector, spread clean energy technology, and enhance global efforts to confront climate change.

They also discussed the importance of establishing the concept of green recovery as a global approach to recovering from the consequences of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and promoting joint action for the environment and climate to achieve sustainable development in societies. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Francesco La Camera’s visit, stressing the UAE’s support for the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), and the prominent and important role it plays towards spreading renewable energy solutions in the world and facing climate change.