New Delhi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met in New Delhi, His Excellency Dr. Subramniam Jay Shankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India.

His Highness and His Excellency Dr. Supramanyam Jay Shankar discussed the UAE-Indian historical friendship, and ways to enhance cooperation and partnership in all fields, in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and brings good to their peoples.

His Highness and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India reviewed joint cooperation and coordination between the two countries in facing the “Covid-19” pandemic, and ways to support global efforts exerted to ensure the delivery of disease vaccines to all countries.

The two sides also discussed all of the regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of the Emirati-Indian relations, and the UAE’s keenness, with the support and care of its wise leadership, to strengthen and develop it in all fields.

His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jay Shankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India hosted a lunch, in honor of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India.