His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately with His Excellency Mohamed Moiso, President of the Republic of Maldives, and His Excellency Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, in addition to the foreign ministers of Chad, Sweden, India, and Uzbekistan. The Republic of Korea, and Trinidad and Tobago, within the framework of the work of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In detail, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with His Excellency Mohamed Moiso, President of the Republic of Maldives.

During the meeting, His Highness conveyed to His Excellency the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for the Republic of Maldives for progress and development.

His Excellency, His Highness, conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his wishes for further prosperity and prosperity for the UAE and its people. During the meeting, a number of files on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly were discussed, in addition to joint cooperation in several sectors, including economic, tourism, renewable energy, climate, trade and investment.

The two sides also discussed issues of common interest and reviewed cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the advanced and growing relations with the Republic of Maldives, and the UAE’s keenness to invest all available opportunities to strengthen them, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and their peoples and supports their development aspirations.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, also met with His Excellency Albin Kurti, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kosovo, in the presence of His Excellency Donica Jirvala Schwarz, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo.

During the meeting, a number of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly were discussed, in addition to bilateral cooperation in several fields, including economic, trade, investment and energy.

The two sides also discussed a number of files of common interest and exchanged views on them.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the distinguished relations with the Republic of Kosovo, and the UAE’s aspiration to strengthen them, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries and supports their development goals. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

In this context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately with a number of foreign ministers of countries participating in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

His Highness met with His Excellency Abdelrahman Gholamallah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, His Excellency Maria Malmar Stenergaard, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, His Excellency Dr. Subramnyam Jai Shankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India, His Excellency Bakhtiyar Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, and His Excellency Joe Teh. Yul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, and His Excellency Amerie Browne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Trinidad and Tobago.

His Highness discussed with their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers, paths of bilateral cooperation and partnership, and ways to enhance them in all fields, including economic, trade, investment, culture, education, health, agriculture, technology, artificial intelligence, food security, renewable energy, and climate.

The talks touched on a group of topics on the agenda of the United Nations General Assembly, and the international efforts made to strengthen international multilateral cooperation in confronting global challenges.

New tracks

During the meetings, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed the UAE’s keenness to expand the circle of its global partnerships, opening new paths for sustainable growth and prosperity, and meeting the aspirations of the people for a future full of opportunities for progress and prosperity.

His Highness and their Excellencies the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the overall developments on the regional and international arenas and their repercussions on international peace and security, in addition to reviewing the situation in the Middle East region and the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

the audience

The meetings were attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbut bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, and Imran Sharaf, Assistant Minister Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology Affairs, and Ambassador Mohammed Abu Shehab, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations.