Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The UAE will participate in the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, which will be held from 15-16 November under the slogan: “Recovering together, recovering stronger”, through a high-level delegation of Their Excellencies the Ministers.

This high-level gathering, which includes the most important economic powers in the world, will discuss strengthening economic cooperation at the international level in containing and confronting economic and development challenges. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: The participation of the UAE in the G20 Summit is of great importance to the country, given the challenges facing the global economy, and the economies of developing countries in particular, as well as the UAE’s active role in strengthening the global economy. As a reliable and responsible supplier and a major supplier of energy, and in ensuring the stability of global energy markets, as well as its ambitious agenda of innovation and investment in clean energy.

His Highness said: “The UAE’s participation in the G20 summit as a guest country comes within the framework of its commitment to work with its international partners to stimulate economic growth and achieve equitable development around the world.”

His Highness indicated that the UAE is keen to work together constructively regionally and internationally, and to provide all support for stability and development efforts, and that it will double its commitments to effective global action to achieve these goals.

His Highness added: “Promoting economic results in key sectors and ensuring that all societies live in dignity remains one of the UAE’s top priorities during its participation in the work of the Group of Twenty this year, and this interest is nothing but an extension of the UAE’s foreign policy, which always seeks to support our partners around the world, And to be the voice of other countries that are not represented in such meetings.” His Highness indicated that the UAE will confirm in this global forum that dialogue and diplomacy are the most successful option for strengthening international solidarity and trust, addressing crises, and building on common interests.

For his part, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and the Emirati Sherpa of the Group of Twenty, explained that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is keen to cooperate with the international community and support all efforts made to face challenges. the world is witnessing and to strengthen the system of global prosperity.

His Excellency stressed that the UAE strongly supports the endeavors and policies within the Group of Twenty in order to confront the common challenges the world is witnessing, and to encourage a balanced, sustainable and comprehensive recovery of the global economy.

His Excellency added: “The UAE affirms its commitment to continuous support for the priorities that were approved during the meetings of this group, and the importance of this platform as a major economic forum that contributes to ensuring international cooperation and ensuring economic stability at the international level.”

His Excellency stressed the importance of the decisions that the Bali Summit will produce in promoting constructive cooperation to meet the urgent challenges and priorities the world is witnessing in a manner that serves humanity. His Excellency said: “The UAE seeks to enhance work across different working groups on a number of key issues such as global health, food security, climate challenges, anti-corruption, digital innovation, women’s empowerment, and other topics raised in the G20 held in Indonesia for this purpose. general.”

For his part, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, said: The Ministry of Health and Prevention plays a pivotal and pioneering role on international issues within the G20 summit, and this comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s directives to enhance joint cooperation and work together to formulate a resilient health future capable of facing health challenges. It supports the sustainable development goals.

His Excellency stressed the importance of the Group of Twenty in supporting global efforts to confront the “Covid-19” pandemic, and strengthening joint cooperation, coordination and exchange of experiences between the participating countries to enable health systems to recover.

His Excellency added: “The UAE has been keen to work in a spirit of solidarity with the international community since the beginning of the outbreak of the (Covid-19) pandemic, and was at the forefront of countries that provided medical aid, which reached more than 135 countries to mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic, and it provided full support. To set up fully equipped field hospitals in a number of countries, and harness all of their advanced transportation facilities and services to help expedite the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.”

His Excellency indicated that the UAE, based on the directives and support of the wise leadership, has achieved global leadership in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic thanks to the efficiency of the country’s health system and the effective and integrated strategy that it has developed, and through the application of proactive plans, precautionary and preventive measures, and its forward-looking vision that contributed to the province. on state gains at all levels.

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, indicated that the UAE played a vital role during its participation in the meetings of the G20 financial track this year, and contributed to the development and development of pioneering global initiatives such as the launch of the Epidemic Prevention Fund, which will play a role A key role in filling funding gaps and helping developing countries better prepare for, prepare for, and respond to pandemics.

His Excellency added: “The UAE participated in the launch of the Agricultural Climate Innovation Initiative, which aims to increase investments in sustainable and innovative global food systems that are resistant to climate change factors, as well as developing the necessary measures to maintain global financial stability and enhance financial sustainability in the long term, in addition to advancing a global economic map. Sustainable financing of the G20, and preparing its agenda to promote sustainable investments in infrastructure. His Excellency said: “The UAE is looking forward to announcing the positive outcomes of the Leaders Summit on the most pressing issues facing the global economy, including achieving recovery from the (Covid-19) pandemic, tackling inflation, controlling food, fertilizer and energy prices, and finding the best ways to confront climate change. reduce its repercussions, and implement sustainable financing plans for the Group of Twenty.

In addition, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stressed the need for constructive international cooperation and joint action to take decisions capable of facing challenges in the energy sector and climate action imposed by rapid global changes in recent years, noting that the UAE is always working with various countries of the world with the aim of advancing sustainable development and implementing many world-leading projects in the field of energy. It also supports the commitments and priorities set by international charters and norms, which are in line with the directions of the rational leadership aimed at strengthening the energy sector.

His Excellency explained that the UAE is keen on dialogue with all countries under the umbrella of international organizations on the challenges facing the energy sector and dealing with climate change, stressing the UAE’s commitment to international standards and developing partnerships to enable countries to meet challenges related to the sector and achieve comprehensive sustainable development.

His Excellency stressed the UAE’s endeavor to achieve maximum efficiency and effectiveness in the energy sector in parallel with its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and consumption, noting that the country has a clear and ambitious approach to diversifying energy sources and pushing the wheel of the transition to clean energy, and that the current efforts are focused on Achieving a balance between the three energy pillars of cost, sustainability and security, in addition to diversifying energy sources and relying on clean energy sources to achieve development and prosperity requirements.

For her part, Her Excellency Maryam bint Mohammed Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “We thank the Republic of Indonesia for inviting the UAE to participate in the work of the G20 meetings this year, and we affirm our commitment to cooperate with all countries within the framework of the G20 to promote the adoption of sustainable and equitable development in all We hope that the Leaders Summit will focus on intensifying collective climate action, protecting, preserving and restoring ecosystems, and addressing the challenges of transforming food systems and food security around the world.”

centrality of work

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE believes in the centrality of joint work and global cooperation and intensifying international efforts to find comprehensive solutions that ensure the advancement of continuous global growth and economic recovery efforts, achieving a high level of health care, and accelerating transformation Integrated digital to form global digital societies that adopt the latest technological means.

His Excellency said: “The G20 Summit constitutes a global platform and a major forum for economic cooperation, discussing the most important results reached by the participating countries in previous meetings and the most prominent decisions in light of the decline of the (Covid-19) pandemic, and the world’s orientation towards a new stage of development,” stressing that Digital transformation is a major goal through which the UAE seeks to design a future based on knowledge, data, technologies and modern technology, and to foresee innovative solutions that ensure the intensification of economic initiatives that enhance the participation of the private sector, emerging companies and entrepreneurs from around the world.