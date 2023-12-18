His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the invitation that the UAE received from the Federal Republic of Brazil to participate in the work of the G20 for the year 2024, stressing that the country’s participation in the work of the G20 for the third year in a row, and for the fifth time since the establishment of the group, reflects the partnership. The sustainable development that was established between the UAE and the G20, and it also embodies the growing relations and strategic partnership between the UAE and Brazil in all fields.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s support for the Federal Republic of Brazil’s presidency of the G20, noting that the invitation of the UAE to participate in the group’s work as a guest country embodies the depth of relations between the two countries and their growing partnership that supports the global efforts made to achieve sustainable growth in various sectors.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s keenness, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” to pluralism, cooperation and partnership with important international organizations and joint multilateral work, to support peace and development to achieve the well-being and prosperity of peoples.

His Highness added, “The UAE demonstrated its important and effective contributions to the priorities of the G20, during its participation as a guest country in the G20 in France in 2011, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2020, Indonesia in 2022, and India in 2023, especially with regard to recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic.” climate change, energy transition, and achieving sustainable development goals.”

His Highness said, “The UAE recently hosted the Conference of the Parties (COP28), and it successfully succeeded in hosting an exceptional version of this global climate event. The COP28 meetings and negotiations resulted in 198 parties approving the historic “UAE Climate Action Agreement,” which is considered an entry point to a new phase of climate action in accordance with An ambitious and effective plan.

Following this invitation, the UAE participated in the first meeting of the G20 Sherpas in the Brazilian capital, Brasilia, during the period from 11 to 13 December, where the Brazilian presidency reviewed its priorities for the year 2024, and many of the main files and issues on the G20 agenda were discussed within its various tracks.

In this regard, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State and Emirati Sherpa of the G20, pointed out the importance of the country’s participation in the group for the third year in a row, and for the fourth time since 2020.

His Excellency also expressed the UAE's support for the priorities announced by Brazil for the G20, which focus on combating hunger and poverty, sustainable development, energy transitions, and global governance.

His Excellency stressed the need to build on the great outcomes and successes achieved during the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which concluded its successful work in the UAE, during which the historic UAE agreement was announced, as the conference was able to collect and stimulate more than $85 billion in financing. And the launch of 11 pledges and declarations that received historic international support.