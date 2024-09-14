His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed that the UAE is not prepared to support the next day of war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state.
His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” platform: “The UAE is not prepared to support the next day of war in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state.”
Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google News
#Abdullah #bin #Zayed #UAE #prepared #support #day #war #Gaza #establishment #Palestinian #state
Leave a Reply