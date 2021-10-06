H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Supreme Committee Supervising the National Strategy for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, stressed that the UAE’s determination to reduce financial crimes is a cornerstone in making progress in efforts to coordinate cooperation in this field. Noting that despite the challenges witnessed last year, we continue to take the necessary measures to move forward towards the desired goals, thanks to the tireless efforts of all relevant government bodies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, as well as the valuable efforts of the private sector in the Emirates.

During the presentation of the third edition of the Anti-Financial Crime Bulletin “Al Manara”, His Highness thanked all international partners and relevant local authorities for their contributions to enabling the UAE to build a safe, stable and growth economy, capable of managing the risks of money laundering, terrorist financing and other forms of financial crimes. Effective way.

His Highness expressed his pride in the progress made by the UAE so far, where efforts are being made by all concerned government agencies that are working tirelessly to consolidate their capabilities to combat financial crimes, starting from law enforcement agencies, to the regulatory authorities, the judiciary, and ministries, The Financial Information Unit, and the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

His Highness added, “This reality reflects our collective commitment to the approach based on the fact that the nature of cross-border financial crime requires enhanced coordinated action in order to implement both global and local solutions. In addition to our continuous pursuit of our goals, we welcome the application of international standards in key areas such as supervision International cooperation, enforcement, and financial investigations are integrated into the core of the UAE’s national response, and other achievements, such as the decision of the Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) to raise the technical compliance assessment of the UAE with regard to a number of FATF recommendations, stem from Direct from our efforts to adopt best practices, in line with the risk mitigation strategies identified under the National Risk Assessment Methodology and the National Action Plan for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The interaction between our local efforts on the one hand, and the priorities of our international counterparts and the broader international community concerned with achieving compliance with anti-financial crime laws on the other, raises issues of utmost importance at the global level, and in the face of this reality, emerge The importance of the pivotal role played by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Executive Office for Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, and in my capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, I have made sure that technical cooperation with our regional and global partners receives a vital national priority at the top of the agenda of the diplomatic corps and technical officials in the UAE.

His Highness stressed that to ensure the continuation of close cooperation between the various parties, I am pleased to chair the work of the Senior Experts Group in the UAE, which consists of senior law enforcement officials, ministerial and regulatory officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Financial Information Unit, and the UAE Central Bank. , and other parties in the country, which aspire to take the technical cooperation established between local authorities and international partners to the next level, and on this basis, we look forward to continuing work and cooperation with our counterparts in the field of information exchange, addressing national and cross-border concerns, and discussing new applications , and learn from the experiences of others.

His Highness concluded his speech by stressing that despite the rapid progress that has been made in recent years in strengthening the national framework for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, the UAE still faces many challenges that require more efforts to advance the status of the country to the highest levels. As financial crimes are evolving, as well as our understanding of them and the tools we use to confront them, and the UAE, in cooperation with other countries, can only address a global threat of this magnitude through a coordinated strategic approach, and from this standpoint, we must maintain awareness public by informing the public and our governmental and business communities of our efforts and engaging them in furthering our common mission.





Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

