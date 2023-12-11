His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said that the pledge made by the UAE to invest 150 million US dollars to confront the challenge of water scarcity confirms the country’s commitment to accelerating finding sustainable solutions to this challenge.

His Highness wrote on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “The pledge made by the UAE to invest $150 million to confront the challenge of water scarcity confirms the country’s commitment to accelerating finding sustainable solutions to this challenge by accelerating technological innovation and expanding international cooperation, including governments and organizations.” And individuals and harness all efforts to achieve an urgent, coordinated and effective response.”