H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received the Secretary of State of the friendly United States of America, Anthony Blinken.

He offered his condolences to His Highness on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him.

He also expressed his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and prosperity, and for the strategic relations between the two countries to grow and progress, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

During his meeting with the US Secretary of State, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the prospects for strategic relations between the two friendly countries, and the opportunities they have for growth and development of joint cooperation in all fields.

The two sides also discussed the situation in the region and regional and international issues of common interest, including the developments of the Ukrainian crisis.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation to the US Secretary of State for his condolences and the good feelings he showed towards the UAE leadership, government and people.

His Highness stressed that the UAE, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, looks forward to strengthening its strategic relations with the United States of America to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries, contribute to consolidating the pillars of security and stability in the region, and meet the aspirations of its peoples for development and prosperity .

The meeting was attended by the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the head of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, and the country’s ambassador to the United States of America, Yousef Mani` Al-Otaiba.



