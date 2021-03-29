His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, inaugurated the Global Summit on Immunization and Logistic Services “coalition of hope” hosted by Abu Dhabi, stressing that the UAE plays a pivotal role in ensuring that countries are provided with the materials they need to get out of the crisis. Through its leadership in vaccination campaigns, solidarity is one of the greatest established values ​​since the establishment of the country 50 years ago, as it served as a beacon of openness and cooperation.

In detail, the “Global Summit on Immunization and Logistics Services” organized by the “Coalition of Hope” “launched remotely” today for two consecutive days, to discuss a unified global approach to overcome the pandemic of the “Covid-19” virus, with the participation of a group of the most famous and largest global names in The field of health care, charitable initiatives, decision-makers, experts, and senior government officials to emphasize solidarity and international cooperation in this field.

The summit will be attended by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta H. Fore, President of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), Jose Manuel Barroso, CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, and Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa Al Hammadi.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in his speech: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked under the principle that people are equal in this suffering and we are only able to confront this common threat through common solutions. The organization has worked with many partners to expand production. And the distribution of testing materials, personal protective equipment and other necessary supplies in various parts of the world, and now vaccines give us hope to contain this pandemic, but we will only achieve that if we use vaccines strategically, to reduce the spread of the epidemic everywhere at the same time, the gap between the numbers of doses They have been administered in wealthy countries, and the number of vaccines administered via Kovacs is increasing every day.

He stressed that the unfair distribution of vaccines is an ethical violation and also has epidemiological and economic adverse consequences. The more outbreaks of the disease, the more variants of the disease appear, which results in a lower likelihood of the effectiveness of the current vaccines, and as long as the virus continues to spread, many people will lose their lives and travel and trade will remain suspended and will last for a long time. Economic recovery.

Tedros added, “The organization is working on finding solutions to increase the production of vaccines and their fair distribution. Vaccination on this scale and in these time frames is unprecedented, and we are facing major challenges and we still see bilateral agreements that would impede the system and lead to the creation of a chaotic environment.” We are continuing consultations with all countries and manufacturers with different incomes on how to enhance production and overcome obstacles, while continuing to explore options for localizing technology, including the number and configuration mechanism, but in the end, vaccination is what will save lives, not a vaccine, so the scope of what we need in relation to The number of vaccinators, community participation, monitoring, monitoring and ongoing health system strengthening is unprecedented.

He continued: “Putting an end to this pandemic is not only a test of science, but also a test of personality. Therefore, the organization welcomes the initiative of the Hope Coalition led by the government of the United Arab Emirates, and we look forward to working with you to frame the partnership to support the Kovacs facility,” which aims to make Covid-19 vaccines available at the level. Global fair “Let us face this challenge together.”

For her part, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H.For thanked the United Arab Emirates and the Hope Coalition for organizing this summit, noting that this summit represents an important opportunity to draw attention to the importance of partnerships to confront this pandemic, stressing that there are partnerships such as the UAE that support Kovacs facilities, to support more than 100 countries to vaccinate their populations and provide testing equipment and tools, protective clothing, and food, which is the only way out of this pandemic is to ensure that all countries are vaccinated and that less wealthy countries are not left behind.

H said: “Through the Kovacs facility, UNICEF is proud to lead the largest campaign in history for the procurement and distribution of vaccines, with its partners to work on reaching 2 billion doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, and providing them to low-income countries and lower-income countries, and to support the vaccine to nearly 97 countries. High-middle income and high-income women, which represents a total of four-fifths of the world’s population.

She added: “Today, more than 31 million doses were provided to more than 57 countries, including Ghana and Ivory Coast, the first two African countries to receive the vaccine last February, and besides purchasing, delivery and presentation, UNICEF is working with countries to prepare them to distribute vaccines, and this includes maps of cold chain equipment and storage capacity.” Thousands of refrigerants were delivered to keep the vaccines at the appropriate temperatures in health facilities around the world.

And she continued: “We need the vaccine manufacturers to give priority to the Kovacs facility, and to provide regulatory funds to provide and distribute vaccines in a fast and fair price, at an affordable price. We also need the wealthiest countries to donate the vaccines in excess of their need, so that UNICEF can distribute them equitably to the countries most in need, and we also require funding. In the form of immediate investments. “

For his part, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, stressed that the world is in the middle of a global health and economic crisis and what the international community will do will depend on the length of this crisis and the number of people whose lives may end as a result of this pandemic, so the top priority is to reduce the number of deaths and also The economic losses require that we work together to provide vaccines to all countries, not just to the richest countries.

He said: “The international community has not done any work on this scale before, so this matter will test our humanity and our ingenuity, and with the leadership of countries such as the United Arab Emirates, we can achieve success. It is appropriate for the UAE to hold this summit because it has been in the leadership of global development for long periods and Over the past years, it was one of the world’s largest donors in terms of national income. “

He added, “Our institutions are proud of the partnership with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, in establishing the International Institute for Disease Eradication” Clyde “in Abu Dhabi, which is a new organization that plays an important role in eliminating malaria and polio. And the neglected diseases and now the “Corona” pandemic, indicating that since the start of the pandemic, the UAE has continued to play its global humanitarian role, focusing on assisting and protecting citizens and residents on its soil, and at the same time helping other countries for their good understanding that ending this pandemic means ending the disease in all countries of the world, Along the way, the UAE has provided valuable aid to 70 countries.

He pointed out that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provided $ 1.75 billion to end the pandemic for those most in need, as well as designing a comprehensive recovery and thinking about new methods in all aspects of the assistance it provides, pointing out that much of the Foundation’s investments are currently directed to the health sector.

For his part, the head of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Abdullah Al Hamed, explained during the first discussion session at the summit that this is not the first pandemic the world has witnessed, but it is the only one that will remain for a long time, indicating that since the first days of the pandemic, Abu Dhabi has worked to take matters into consideration. And the new one, and it dealt professionally, as the government from the first days made important and quick decisions that made it at the forefront of countries in response, and it was made sure that everyone in Abu Dhabi and the UAE enjoys world-class health services, and we began to increase in all matters and track the pandemic.

Al Hamed said: “Working with each other is the basis of success, because closing countries did not result in benefit, and we have seen countries that have closed their borders since the beginning of the pandemic and no one infected has entered, and despite that the infections have increased, so work in a team spirit and speak one language, It is the basis and it is not difficult, but due to the lack of focus, the second and third wave appeared in some countries. “

He added: “The closure is not the solution, but rather we must work with the rest of the countries, so our government was rational that it did not decide to close from the first day and was able to control and flatten the curve of the virus from the first day, and it issued to the whole world the message of working in the spirit of one team by helping countries and cooperating with them To overcome the pandemic and stop the spread of the disease, “noting that the UAE is working through the Al-Amal initiative to invest in health care and use science in all these aspects.

He continued: “We have worked diligently with partners in various countries of the world, and Abu Dhabi is known for its humanitarian assistance in various countries of the world, and Abu Dhabi will do everything in its power to help the world overcome this pandemic,” noting that the UAE is ready to work with all countries of the world, to overcome On the challenges, overcoming difficulties, working faster and more effectively, and focusing on the humanitarian approach, so that the vaccine is available to all countries.

While the Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports Board of Directors, Falah Muhammad Al-Ahbabi, “during his participation in the discussion session,” said that Abu Dhabi plays an important role in creating opportunities to provide vaccines to countries that are in dire need of them, pointing out that it is based on Abu Dhabi’s experience in dealing with the pandemic since Its beginning, as it was able to build capacity to manage the pandemic in an excellent way, build storage facilities around the Emirates, and intensify our capabilities to reach 18 billion doses to provide to the world and the infrastructure that we have built and the experience we have gained in the past year and a half has proven our ability to support our partners who provide humanitarian services, especially since the UAE It is a gateway connecting the East and West.

Al-Ahbabi said: “The biggest challenge is the speed of communication between partners to provide services in order to achieve great results, and from day one our government has given the green light to work with our partners locally and globally, locally in order to improve the infrastructure and build our capabilities to provide high-quality services, while at the same time working with our partners. To ensure that services reach all countries to overcome this pandemic. “

He added, “Abu Dhabi is managing this situation and looking at the same time for the future. We aim to be a center of attraction for science, and for Abu Dhabi to become a center for medicine and medicine in the world thanks to the infrastructure that we enjoy.” With all the procedures in a smart way, we can provide vaccines in a safe and secure environment, especially since our storage facility places us in a unique location for distributing vaccines.

Al-Ahbabi continued: “We are committed at Abu Dhabi Ports Company to provide 18 billion doses of vaccine around the world, and we are working with international and humanitarian organizations around the world to deliver the vaccine to all countries, especially countries that cannot afford to pay for the vaccine, and with the support of our government we are working to achieve good numbers. In this regard.

Participants in the discussion session unanimously agreed that reaching the vaccination of 60% of the world’s population requires not only overcoming production problems, but also overcoming the financing challenge, especially since only 0% of the world’s population have received the vaccine and 95% are still waiting for vaccines. All countries must work together to make the vaccine available to everyone, not just the wealthiest.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

