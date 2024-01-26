His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed the UAE’s commitment to achieving a more sustainable future.

On the occasion of the first International Clean Energy Day, His Highness said: “As a partner in facilitating the declaration of the International Clean Energy Day in cooperation with Panama, the UAE continues to adhere to its commitment to achieving a more sustainable future.”

His Highness added: “We will continue to work with other countries to achieve a fair energy transition and adopt innovative solutions to deal with the repercussions of climate change.”