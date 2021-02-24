His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dr. Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Yemen.

During the meeting, they discussed the historical relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to developments in the Yemeni arena.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is keen on the security and stability of Yemen and supports the aspirations of the brotherly Yemeni people for development and prosperity, and for consolidating the foundations of peace and stability in their country.

His Highness expressed his wishes to the Yemeni government of competencies for success and payment in light of the great responsibilities entrusted to it towards uniting national efforts in order to reach a political solution in Yemen and end the Yemeni crisis.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE highly appreciates the pivotal and important role of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in implementing the Riyadh Agreement and its permanent support for the brotherly Yemeni people.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed that the UAE aspires to a secure, stable and prosperous Yemen, whose people will enjoy stability and a decent life.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.