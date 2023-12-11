His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, confirmed that the pledge made by the UAE to invest $150 million to confront the challenge of water scarcity confirms the country’s commitment to accelerating finding sustainable solutions to this challenge.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “The pledge made by the UAE to invest $150 million to confront the challenge of water scarcity confirms the country’s commitment to accelerating finding sustainable solutions to this challenge by accelerating technological innovation and expanding international cooperation, including governments, organizations and individuals.” And to harness all efforts to achieve an urgent, coordinated and effective response.”