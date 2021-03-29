His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, confirmed during the opening speech of the World Summit on Immunization and Logistics Services «Coalition of Hope», hosted by Abu Dhabi «remotely», that the UAE has made great efforts to limit the spread of the Corona pandemic, and provided 1760 Tons of aid to 129 countries, stressing that the UAE believes in the right of everyone to obtain the Corona vaccine.

Abdullah bin Zayed: – “(The Coalition of Hope) expands access to vaccines and puts an end to the challenges of returning to normalcy.” – The UAE is one of the leading countries in the vaccination campaigns against the Corona virus among the countries of the world.

His Highness said: “We thank our partners in the (Hope Coalition) for hosting the World Summit on Immunization and Logistics,” adding that the coalition is working to expand access to vaccines against Corona, and put an end to logistical challenges to return to normal, indicating that the international community He became convinced that the prosperity of nations depends on concerted efforts and collective cooperation. His Highness pointed out that the UAE played a pivotal role in ensuring that countries were provided with food and medical aid around the world.

His Highness explained: “We raised our commitments at the end of last year by announcing the launch of the (Hope) coalition, which guaranteed 170 countries access to anti-Corona services, and we believe that everyone has the right to receive the virus vaccine without discrimination, and we are proud to host the first phase three trials. The clinical presentation of the vaccine (Sinopharm) against the Coronavirus », indicating that the UAE is one of the leading countries in the vaccination campaigns against the virus among the countries of the world.

The World Summit on Immunization and Logistics, organized by the “Coalition of Hope”, aims to “remotely”, for two consecutive days, to discuss a unified global approach to overcome the “Covid-19” virus, with the participation of a group of the most famous and largest global names in the field of health care. Charitable initiatives, decision-makers, experts, and senior government officials, to emphasize solidarity and international cooperation in this area.

The summit will be attended by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and the Executive Director of UNICEF, Henrietta H. Fore; Jose Manuel Barroso, President of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), CEO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mark Suzman, and head of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa Al Hammadi. The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in his speech: “Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked under the principle that people are equal in this suffering, and that we are able to confront this common threat, only through common solutions, and the organization has worked with many partners. To expand the production and distribution of testing materials, personal protective equipment, and other necessary supplies around the world, and now vaccines give us hope to contain this pandemic, but we will only achieve that if we use vaccines strategically, to limit the spread of the epidemic everywhere at the same time, The gap between the numbers of doses that were given in rich countries and the number of vaccines that were given through (Kovacs) is increasing every day. ”

He stressed that the unfair distribution of vaccines is an ethical violation, and also has adverse consequences, epidemiological and economic, so whenever the outbreak of the disease appeared variables for it, the consequence is that the possibility of the effectiveness of current vaccines decreases, and as long as the virus continues to spread, many people will lose their lives, and travel and trade will remain suspended And the economic recovery will be prolonged.

Tedros added: “The organization is working on finding solutions to increase the production and equitable distribution of vaccines. Vaccination on this scale and in these time frames is unprecedented, and we are facing major challenges, and we still see bilateral agreements that would impede the system and lead to the creation of a chaotic environment. And we are continuing consultations with all countries and manufacturers with different incomes on how to enhance production and overcome obstacles, while continuing to explore options for localizing technology, including the preparation and configuration mechanism, but in the end, vaccination is what will save life, not a vaccine. “In terms of the number of vaccinators, community participation, oversight and monitoring, and health system strengthening, we need unprecedented numbers,” he said.

He continued: “Putting an end to this pandemic is not only a test of science, but also a test of personality. Therefore, the organization welcomes the initiative of the Hope Coalition led by the UAE government, and we look forward to working with you to frame the partnership to support the (Kovacs) facility, which aims to make available (Covid-19) vaccines. On the global level in a fair manner, let us together face this challenge ». For her part, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Four indicated that the summit represents an important opportunity to draw attention to the importance of partnerships to confront this pandemic, stressing that there are partnerships such as the UAE, which supports its Kovacs facilities, to support more than 100 countries to vaccinate their populations. Providing testing equipment and tools, protective clothing, and food, which is the only way out of this pandemic, is to ensure that all countries are vaccinated, and that the less affluent countries are not left behind. H said: “Through the Kovacs facility, (UNICEF) is proud to lead the largest campaign in history to procure and distribute vaccines, with its partners to work on reaching two billion doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, providing them to low-income countries and lower-income countries, and supporting the vaccine to nearly 97 countries with High-middle income and high-income women, representing a total of four-fifths of the world’s population.

She added: “Today, more than 31 million doses were provided to more than 57 countries, including Ghana and the Ivory Coast, the first two African countries to receive the vaccine last February, and besides purchasing, delivery and delivery, UNICEF is working with countries to prepare them for the distribution of vaccines, and this includes maps. For cold chain equipment, and storage capabilities. Thousands of refrigerants were delivered to keep the vaccines at the appropriate temperatures in health facilities around the world. And she continued: “We need the vaccine manufacturers to give priority to the Kovacs facility, and to provide regulatory funds to provide and distribute vaccines quickly and fairly, at an affordable price. We also need the wealthiest countries to donate vaccines in excess of their need, so that (UNICEF) can distribute them equitably to the countries most in need. We also ask for financing in the form of immediate investments. ” For his part, the head of the Abu Dhabi Health Department, Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Hamed, explained during the first discussion session at the summit that this is not the first pandemic the world has witnessed, but it is the only one that will remain for a long time, noting that since the first days of the pandemic, Abu Dhabi has worked to take Things were taken with consideration and seriousness, and they dealt professionally, as the government from the first days made important and fast decisions, which made it at the forefront of countries in response, and it was made sure that everyone in Abu Dhabi and the UAE enjoys world-class health services, and we began to increase all matters and track the pandemic.

Al Hamed said: “Working with one another is the basis of success, because closing countries did not produce any benefit from it, and we have seen countries that have closed their borders since the beginning of the pandemic, and no one has entered, and despite that the infection has increased, so work in the spirit of one team, and talk In one language, it is the basis, and it is not difficult, but due to the lack of focus, the second and third waves appeared in some countries. He added: “The closure is not the solution, but rather we must work with the rest of the countries, so our government was rational that it did not decide to close from the first day, and it was able to control and flatten the curve of the virus from the first day, and it issued to the whole world the message of working in a team spirit, by helping To countries, and cooperate with them to overcome the pandemic and stop the spread of the disease, ”indicating that the UAE is working through the Al-Amal initiative to invest in health care, and to use science in all these aspects.

60% of the world’s population is vaccinated

Participants in the discussion session unanimously agreed that reaching the vaccination of 60% of the world’s population requires not only overcoming production problems, but also overcoming the funding challenge, especially since only 5% of the world’s population have received the vaccine, and 95% are still waiting for vaccines, So all countries must work together, so that the vaccine is available to everyone, not just to the richest.

18 billion doses

Abu Dhabi Ports Board Chairman, Falah Muhammad Al Ahbabi, during his participation in the discussion session, indicated that Abu Dhabi plays an important role in creating opportunities to provide vaccines to countries that are in dire need of them, pointing out that “based on Abu Dhabi’s experience in dealing with the pandemic since its inception. And enable it to build capacity to manage the pandemic in an excellent way, build storage facilities around the Emirates, and intensify our capabilities to reach 18 billion doses to provide to the world, the infrastructure we have built, and the experience we have gained in the past year and a half, we have proven our ability to support our partners who provide humanitarian services. Especially since the UAE is a gateway connecting the East and West.





