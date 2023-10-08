His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressed on Sunday “the importance of intensifying efforts to stop the dangerous escalation on the Palestinian-Israeli level, which is leading the region to an unprecedented state of tension and instability and undermines the chances of achieving peace.”

The official account of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), explained that His Highness “stresses the utmost importance of protecting civilians from the repercussions of the current crisis.”

This came during telephone calls with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, France and Turkey.