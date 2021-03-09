Abdullah bin Zayed: The Emirati-Russian relations are developed and sustainable

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, affirmed that the Emirati-Russian relations are advanced and sustainable, as the two friendly countries share a strong strategic partnership.

His Highness indicated that the friendly Federal Republic of Russia has proven to be an effective and reliable partner, especially in the field of combating Corona, expressing his confidence that bilateral relations between the two countries will continue to flourish in all fields.

This came during the joint press conference held by His Highness today with His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, as part of the official visit that His Highness is paying to the country.

At the outset of his speech, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, for the warm welcome that His Highness found during his last visit to Moscow last December, as well as the interest in developing the UAE’s relations with the Russian Federation.

His Highness affirmed that the UAE considers its partnership with the Russian Federation a strong strategic partnership based on a history of common interests.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “My country sees Russia as an important and essential partner, and in this regard, the signing of the strategic partnership between the two countries in 2018 is a significant step that has contributed to strengthening our bilateral relations.”

His Highness indicated that our world today is witnessing many challenges and crises, including Coronavirus, in addition to the scourge of extremism and the spread of hatred and violence, whose unfortunate repercussions our world faces, and we must work together to confront them.

His Highness added, “Our bilateral relationship continued to develop and flourish in all fields, and in this context, my country is extremely satisfied with the increasing volume of economic exchange. In 2019, non-oil bilateral trade was estimated at $ 3.7 billion, a growth rate of 8 percent compared to 2018.”

His Highness said, “The diplomatic relations between our two countries are not the only side that has witnessed a remarkable development, especially in recent times, as consular relations are also an important pillar in the relationship between the two countries, as 800,000 Russians visited the UAE in 2019, and we are honored that there are 17,000 Russian citizens residing in the country. They consider the UAE their second country. ”

His Highness added: “The friendly Federal Republic of Russia has proven to be an effective and reliable partner, especially in the field of combating Corona, and today we continue to reap the fruits of our close cooperation, and on January 26 of this year, an experimental partnership was announced between the UAE University and Gamalia Federal Institute for Epidemiology and Biology Research. In Russia, which strengthens cooperation between our two countries, His Highness affirmed that we seek to serve mankind and create a better and safer future for the world.

His Highness added, “I would like to express my deep thanks to the Russian government for confirming its important participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been postponed from 2020 to October of this year.”

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said, “My country believes in the importance of strengthening its international relationship in various fields and increasing its cooperation with countries around the world. We believe that there are many possibilities and areas to continue to improve our joint cooperation, such as cooperation in the fields of energy, banking, science, innovation, space exploration, culture, health and technology. There is a very important area in which we look forward to developing cooperation with Russia, which is food security. There was an important participation from the Russian side in the Gulfood exhibition during the past month, and we are looking forward to this sector receiving more attention between the two countries at the level of the public and private sectors.

His Highness added, “The UAE commends the strategic agreement between the Mubadala Investment Company and the Russian“ Sberbank ”, which paves the way for strengthening the Emirati-Russian cooperation in the field of investment.

His Highness concluded his speech by saying, “We are confident that bilateral relations between our two countries will continue to flourish in all fields, despite all the challenges the world faces. Today, my country welcomes the Russian Federation as a reliable partner and friend.”

His Highness added, “My friend Sergey, you and your team had a special role to develop this relationship. Thank you and thank you for your visit today, and I look forward to working with you in the future, and I look forward to the Emirati-Russian relationship remaining a diversified and advanced model and a relationship that serves both countries.”

For his part, His Excellency Sergei Lavrov stressed the importance of the UAE-Russian strategic partnership, noting the keenness to strengthen efforts to develop cooperation and work on new joint projects between the two countries.

His Excellency said, “Since the visit of His Excellency President Vladimir Putin to the UAE in 2019, we have been working to strengthen our partnership and there is an increase in trade exchange between the two countries by 80 percent, and we are working dynamically to promote the continuous increase in the volume of trade exchange. We have joint plans for projects. Future in several sectors such as banking, health, water, electricity and the agricultural sector.

His Excellency indicated that there is fruitful participation from the Russian side in many international events organized by the UAE, such as the Gulfood Dubai exhibition.

His Excellency affirmed that the Russian Federation is looking forward to its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and to strengthening its cooperation with the UAE within the framework of this global exhibition.

His Excellency indicated that during his visit to the UAE, the talks touched on the situation in the Middle East region and a number of regional issues such as Yemen, Syria and Libya in addition to the Abrahamic peace agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel, stressing that Russia welcomes the peace treaties that are signed between the countries of the region and the State of Israel and looks forward as well. To contribute to the direct Palestinian-Israeli dialogue.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan – in response to a number of questions raised by representatives of the Emirati and Russian media, which focused on the continuous growth in the Emirati-Russian relations and the Syrian issue … the need for cooperation and regional work.

His Highness said, “The start of the journey of Syria’s return to its surroundings is a must, and the matter is not related to whoever wants or does not want it. The issue is a matter of public interest … the interest of Syria and the interest of the region.”

His Highness added, “There are” disturbances “between the various parties, but it is only possible to work on the return of Syria to its regional surroundings and to discuss the important roles in which Syria returns to the Arab League, which requires efforts from the Syrian side and also from our colleagues in the Arab League.

His Highness said, “I think that the biggest challenge facing coordination and joint action with Syria is the Caesar Act, and there must be areas that open the door for joint action with Syria for all of us, and keeping the Caesar Act as it is today makes the matter very difficult not for us as countries, but also for us. The private sector, and I think that this should be the dialogue in which we are talking clearly with our friends in the United States of America ».

On the pillars of the strength of the relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, His Highness said, “The pillar is for you to have friends, and I see in my colleague Sergey Lavrov a friend. We do not only talk about politics and the relationship between the two countries, but other matters that contribute to strengthening relations and also reflect on the work of our teams. ».

His Highness added, “The boom in the Emirati-Russian relations would not have happened had it not been for the presence of people such as His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Federal Republic of Russia, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the presence of His Excellency Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation otherwise. It was difficult to reach this boom and be able to build this relationship and trust between the two countries, and today I am assured that the Emirati-Russian relations are not only developed but also sustainable. ”

In response to a question by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) about the significant growth in trade exchange between the UAE and the Russian Federation during the past year, despite the world being affected by the “Covid-19” pandemic, and the areas that the two countries are looking to strengthen during the next stage, His Highness affirmed that “with every visit An Emirati and every Russian to the UAE and the Russian Federation, they become a driving force for this relationship, because when we look at the extent of opportunities and potentials in the two countries, we are enthusiastic about developing the relationship with Russia.

His Highness added, “The various lines of transport between the two countries from several Russian cities to the UAE, and work to increase trips to additional cities contribute to enhancing investment opportunities and trade exchange between the two countries.”

In this regard also, His Excellency Sergei Lavrov stressed that the Emirati-Russian relations every year become deeper and comprehensive, stressing that the tourism sector is rich and witnessing continuous growth between the two countries.

His Excellency expressed his confidence in the continued growth of the Emirati-Russian relations in all fields, under the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

After that .. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received a working lunch at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and the accompanying delegation.

They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and strategic partnership between the two friendly countries and develop joint cooperation in all fields, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar bin Muhammad Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Jaber, the country’s ambassador and extraordinary plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation.