Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Muhammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

At the outset of the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, His Highness congratulated the leadership, government and people of Kuwait on the occasion of the National Day and the anniversary of the country’s liberation, expressing his wishes for her continued progress, prosperity and prosperity, in light of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait.

During the meeting, they discussed the deep-rooted historical and fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to ways to enhance joint UAE-Kuwaiti cooperation tracks in all fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE-Kuwaiti relations are deep, historical and prosperous, and are witnessing continuous development at various levels, under the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two countries.

His Highness praised the path of developmental achievements of sisterly Kuwait, which constituted a prominent model for development and leadership at various levels, and his Highness praised Kuwait’s pioneering and important role in promoting the Gulf work process. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan hosted a dinner banquet in honor of His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Muhammad Al Sabah and the accompanying delegation. The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation.