Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jay Shankar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the UAE-Indian historical relations, and aspects of cooperation and partnership between the two friendly countries in several fields, including trade and health.

Abdullah bin Zayed receiving the Indian Minister of Foreign Affairs

His Highness and His Excellency Dr. Subramaniam Jay Shankar reviewed the efforts of the two friendly countries to face the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and ways to combine global efforts to ensure the provision of vaccines to all countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the well-established and distinguished historical relations between the UAE and the Republic of India, and the constant keenness to develop them, and to enhance joint cooperation in various fields, in a way that meets the aspirations of the leaderships of the two countries and brings good to their peoples.

Abdullah bin Zayed in an interview with Supramniam Jay Shankar

His Highness indicated that the UAE-India strategic partnership contributes to creating more opportunities for development in trade, economic, cultural and other fields, praising the joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in facing the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.