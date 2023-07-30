His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, affirmed that the role of teachers in achieving positive change is not limited to imparting academic knowledge, but rather extends to the formation of strong and balanced personalities, and the development of students’ critical and creative thinking skills in their various educational stages.

This came during His Highness presiding over the Council meeting, which was held via visual communication technology, in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice President of the Education and Human Resources Council and Head of the National Center for Education Quality, and Minister of Education Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Community Development, Secretary General of the Council, Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Knowledge and Human Development Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Muhammad Al-Karam, and the Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Dr. Muhaddithah Yahya Al-Hashemi, where the council discussed several topics, the most prominent of which was the emphasis on the importance of the teacher’s role as the basic building block in building an effective educational process and keeping pace with global developments in the education sector.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said at the beginning of the meeting: “In a world of rapid change and development, the vital role of teachers remains invaluable. They are the driving and driving force behind achieving development and progress in our educational system, and the basic builders for future generations, as they lay the strong foundations for education.” and youth development at all levels of education.

His Highness added: “The real development of the education sector requires attracting and retaining the experiences of the country’s sons and daughters who are specialized in the field of education. Without enabling them to perform a distinguished and effective experience, other efforts will be insufficient to achieve the desired educational success.”

For her part, Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Salama Bint Hamdan Al Nahyan Foundation, Vice Chairperson of the Education and Human Resources Council and Chairperson of the National Center for Education Quality, said: “Teachers are the builders of present and future generations, and motivating them to continuously develop their skills establishes Their role is positive role models and inspiring role models for children and youth who are the hope for the future.”

Her Highness emphasized: “The importance of strengthening the position of the teacher as a fundamental axis in the education process and providing the necessary capabilities and resources to enable him to develop innovative teaching strategies that meet the diverse needs of students and keep pace with national aspirations.”

The Council reviewed a number of topics on the agenda, which dealt with the educational process, especially policies, programs and systems related to teachers. His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, reviewed the plan to develop the teacher license system, which targets all workers in the public and private education sector (from teachers, school leaders, and school professionals).

For her part, Sarah Bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, reviewed the draft policy for applying the teacher’s license in public schools, noting that the institution is working to apply the license to all cadres as a prerequisite for practicing the teaching profession in the country. .

She emphasized that plans and programs may be worked on for all educational cadres who did not apply for a license in a manner commensurate with their commitment and the nature of their work, which were discussed during the meeting.

She pointed out that the Emirates Foundation for School Education seeks to adopt the best standards and specifications in selecting applicants to work in educational professions in public education, by updating employment conditions and human resources policies, similar to the leading countries in this field.