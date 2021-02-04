Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

His Highness and His Excellency Ayman Safadi discussed ways to enhance cooperation and expand its horizons in various fields, based on the historical fraternal relations between the UAE and Jordan, and in implementation of the directives of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries.

The two sides reviewed the outcomes of the meeting held last month, and brought together His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and steps for translating them into practical achievements that will positively affect the two countries, in a way that deepens the process. Coordination and consultation on regional developments and issues of common interest in the service of their common interests and Arab interests and issues.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ayman Safadi reviewed the developments of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19), and confirmed the continuation of cooperation and joint efforts between the two countries to combat the Corona pandemic and its consequences.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the depth of fraternal relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and which enjoys the support and patronage of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries, pointing to the continuous keenness to enhance the horizons of joint cooperation in all fields.

Safadi appreciated the fraternal stances of the United Arab Emirates in supporting Jordan and its efforts to face economic challenges, and thanked His Highness for the care that the UAE gives to the Jordanian community.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ayman Safadi discussed regional developments, and efforts made to resolve crises and end tension in the region on foundations that ensure security and stability.

The two sides stressed the importance of promoting joint Arab action in facing challenges, protecting Arab interests, and countering foreign interference in Arab affairs.

In this context, they discussed preparations for the extraordinary meeting of Arab foreign ministers, to be held in Cairo on the eighth of this month.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the current challenges require strengthening joint Arab action in various fields in order to achieve development and prosperity for Arab peoples, and to protect the security and stability of societies.

His Highness also indicated that foreign interference in the affairs of Arab countries creates a fertile environment for extremism, terrorism and hate speech, which would undermine the efforts made to establish security and stability foundations in the region. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Ayman Safadi stressed the need to intensify efforts to re-launch serious and effective negotiations to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the lines of June 4, 1967 in accordance with international law. And the approved references and the Arab Peace Initiative. His Highness reaffirmed that the Palestinian issue is the central and pivotal issue for the Arab nation, affirming the UAE’s firm and supportive position for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The two sides stressed the need to activate a collective Arab role in efforts to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that protects Syria’s unity and cohesion, rid it of terrorism, end foreign interference in its affairs, and restore its security and stability. They also stressed the importance of ending the crisis in Yemen according to the approved references and implementing the Riyadh Agreement, and condemning the terrorist attacks launched by the Houthi militia against the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. They also emphasized support for efforts made to resolve the crisis in Libya through a Libyan-Libyan agreement that preserves the unity of Libya, guarantees its security and the security of its neighborhood, and stops foreign interference in its affairs.

They affirmed the support of the UAE and Jordan for the efforts made by the Iraqi government to enhance stability, protect the security and sovereignty of Iraq, and meet the aspirations of the brotherly Iraqi people. They stressed the need to end the tension in the Arab Gulf region, through a dialogue that guarantees good-neighborly relations based on the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries.

His Excellency Ayman Safadi reaffirmed that the security of Jordan and the Arab Gulf states is one and indivisible, and that the Kingdom stands by the brothers in all the steps they take to protect their security, stability and interests. The two sides agreed to continue coordination and consultation on common issues and regional challenges. And His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, hosted a dinner banquet, in honor of His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of Jordan and the accompanying delegation.