Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the world is celebrating the International Day of Human Fraternity as a culmination of the principles of the Human Fraternity Document that was signed in Abu Dhabi two years ago by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church .

