His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with His Excellency Elina Valtonen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, the current developments in the region and their humanitarian and security repercussions. They discussed ways to enhance the efforts made at the regional and international levels in order to calm the situation and protect the lives of all civilians from the repercussions of this crisis. In addition to strengthening the humanitarian response to the people of Gaza in an intensive, safe and sustainable manner.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of strengthening regional and international efforts to end extremism, tension, and escalating violence in the region, and the necessity of protecting the lives of all civilians, and ensuring humanitarian relief and medical aid to the people of Gaza in a sustainable manner.