His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, chaired the work of the first session of the joint committee between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia, which was held in Abu Dhabi, while the Indonesian side was chaired by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

At the beginning of his speech, His Highness welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia and the delegation participating in the first meeting of the UAE-Indonesian Joint Committee.

His Highness praised the efforts of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and his keenness to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, expressing the UAE’s appreciation for the support of the Indonesian government to launch the “Crimea Alliance” for the global climate, in partnership between the two countries, in 2022.

His Highness also expressed his aspiration for Indonesia’s participation in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The continuity and institutionalization of our joint efforts achieved success after success, leading to the signing of the comprehensive economic partnership agreement between the two countries, and its entry into force in 2023. The progress of our economic relations also contributed to achieving steady growth in levels of trade and investment, and achieved Our non-oil trade exchange (in products) reached its highest level historically last year, with a value exceeding four billion US dollars.”

His Highness added: “Over the past 47 years, the two countries have succeeded in enhancing cooperation and coordination in various fields, the most important of which are energy and renewable energy, tourism and aviation, agriculture and food security, infrastructure, transportation and tourism, health and artificial intelligence, education and culture.”

His Highness stressed, “The Emirati-Indonesian cooperation has witnessed remarkable growth, within multilateral organizations and initiatives, including our partnership within the framework of the G20 under the presidency of Indonesia in 2022, and India in 2023, and our cooperation to support the pandemic fund at the initiative of the G20.”

His Highness appreciated Indonesia’s support for the UAE’s accession to ASEAN as a sectoral dialogue partner, and our continued cooperation to make this partnership a success, adding: “At the level of international organizations, I stress the importance of continuing mutual support for the nominations of the two countries at various levels.”

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed the minutes of the meeting of the first session of the joint committee between the two countries.

Subsequently, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a joint meeting with Retno Marsudi, where they discussed friendly relations and comprehensive economic partnership and ways to enhance them, in a way that serves the development visions of both countries.

They also discussed the prospects for joint cooperation in a number of fields, including economic, investment, trade, energy, and others. They also reviewed bilateral cooperation in the environment and climate file, within the framework of the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) this month in Expo City. Dubai.

His Highness and the Indonesian Foreign Minister stressed that “COP28” constitutes a pivotal station in the global climate action process, and provides an ideal platform for international multilateral action to enhance climate action, in order to create promising opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

The two sides also reviewed the efforts of the two countries to advance the path of joint cooperation at an accelerated pace, within the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the two countries, which recently entered into force, through which the UAE and Indonesia aim to stimulate intra-trade between the two countries to $10 billion within five years.

The two sides discussed the partnership between the UAE and the Association of Southeast Asia (ASEAN), and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the UAE’s keenness to establish growing partnerships with ASEAN countries, in a way that supports our common goals of achieving comprehensive development and sustainable economic prosperity.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Retno Marsudi discussed the latest developments in the Middle East region and ways to enhance the humanitarian response to civilians affected by the current crisis.

