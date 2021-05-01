Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received yesterday evening His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah exchanged congratulations on the blessed month of Ramadan, and discussed the historical and strategic fraternal relations between the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. During the meeting, consultations were held on the overall issues and developments in the region, in addition to discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields. The two sides touched on cooperation and coordination between the two brotherly countries in facing the repercussions of the “Covid-19” virus, and ways to strengthen collective international action in order to move forward in the stage of recovery from the pandemic at various levels. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are linked by strong and deep-rooted fraternal relations that are getting stronger and stronger with the support and care of the leaderships of the two brotherly countries. His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, arrived yesterday at Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi, and was received by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Yaqoub Yousef Al Hosani, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Organizations Affairs. Sultan Muhammad Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, and Turki bin Abdullah Al-Dakhil, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State.