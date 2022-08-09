H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi, they reviewed aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries in several fields, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest and exchanging views on the latest regional and international developments.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Stanley Kakubo, stressing the keenness to develop and strengthen friendship and joint cooperation between the UAE and Zambia in all fields to achieve their mutual interests and benefit their peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Stanley Kakubo praised the growth and development of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and the keenness to open wider horizons for cooperation in many sectors of common interest.

His Excellency also praised the leading position that the UAE enjoys at the regional and international levels and its outstanding efforts to advance sustainable development paths in societies.