His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today, Monday in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad.

During the meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Republic of Tunisia, and ways to deepen the bonds of bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade and investment.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Nabil Ammar, stressing the strong fraternal relations between the UAE and Tunisia.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE’s support for Tunisia, its government and brotherly people, and its keenness to strengthen efforts to develop relations between the two countries and invest in the available opportunities to advance prospects for joint cooperation in all sectors.

His Highness expressed his wishes to the Tunisian Republic and its people for stability, prosperity and development.

For his part, His Excellency Nabil Ammar, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Tunisians Abroad, affirmed, during the meeting, his pride in the historical and fraternal relations between the two countries, and his country’s aspiration to develop bilateral cooperation with the UAE in several fields.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment.