Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received, yesterday at a working dinner in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Faisal Al-Miqdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic.

His Highness welcomed His Excellency the Syrian Foreign Minister and expressed his pride in his visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Faisal Al-Miqdad discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic, and ways to enhance cooperation paths in various fields, including development, in a way that serves the common interests of the two countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the depth of the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic, and the keenness to develop them for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples.

His Highness also expressed his wishes for Syria to enjoy continued security and stability, and for its brotherly people to enjoy development, prosperity and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Dr. Faisal Al-Miqdad also discussed a number of issues of common interest, in addition to all developments at the regional and international levels, and in the Middle East region.

His Highness pointed out that joint Arab action constitutes an essential foundation for consolidating the foundations of stability and sustainable security in the region, and meeting the aspirations of its people for development, prosperity and a decent life.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and His Excellency Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, the UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic.