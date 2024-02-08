His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency José Manuel Albarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, discussed current developments in the Middle East region and their various repercussions, especially on the humanitarian level.

This came during the meeting, which His Highness held today in Abu Dhabi, with His Excellency the Spanish Foreign Minister, during which they discussed the efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and intensify the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of strengthening international action during the current stage to meet the humanitarian needs of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the necessity of having a sustainable mechanism to deliver relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza in a safe and intensive manner.

His Highness also affirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts made to reach a sustainable ceasefire in a way that contributes to ending extremism, tension and violence in the region and protecting the lives of all civilians.

In a related context, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Jose Manuel Albarez discussed friendly relations and various aspects of cooperation and joint work, especially in the economic, investment and development fields.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Jose Manuel Albarez, stressing the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with the friendly Kingdom of Spain in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, and His Excellency Omar Obaid Mohammed Al Hasan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.