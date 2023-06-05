His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Tobias Lindner, Minister of State at the German Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed paths of cooperation and ways to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the UAE and the Federal Republic of Germany in all fields, including economic, trade, investment and renewable energy.

The two sides also reviewed joint cooperation in the climate file, and stressed the importance of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE is hosting this year, and its important role in achieving a quantum leap in global climate action in support of efforts to achieve sustainable development in societies.

The two ministers discussed regional and international issues of common concern and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the depth of the UAE-German relations, which are based on solid foundations of mutual understanding and respect, and keenness to advance the horizons of cooperation and partnership in order to achieve the mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Wahib Moez Ahmed Al-Attar, UAE Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany.