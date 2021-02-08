His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received at a working dinner in Abu Dhabi yesterday, His Excellency Arancha Gonzalez Laya, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Spanish Cooperation.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain and ways to enhance them and develop joint cooperation paths in various fields, including health, science and technology, artificial intelligence, economics, the logistics sector and trade.

The latest developments on the regional and international arenas were also reviewed, in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

The two sides discussed developments in the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) and joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in facing its repercussions and addressing its effects at various levels, in addition to supporting global efforts to ensure the delivery of disease vaccines to all countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Arancha Gonzalez Laia … praising the ties of friendship and cooperation that bind the UAE with the Kingdom of Spain and enjoy the support and interest of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

His Highness indicated the UAE’s keenness to advance the horizons of joint cooperation with Spain in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly countries and benefits their peoples.

For her part, Her Excellency Arancha Gonzalez stressed her country’s aspiration to strengthen aspects of joint cooperation with the UAE in all fields, based on the distinguished relations between the two countries.

Her Excellency praised the joint cooperation between the two friendly countries during the pandemic of the emerging corona virus (Covid-19).