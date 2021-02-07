His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received His Excellency Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Malta.

During the meeting – which was held at the ministry’s general office in Abu Dhabi – they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Malta and ways to develop aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries in many fields.

The two sides reviewed a number of issues of common interest and current developments and developments at the regional and international levels.

His Highness and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta discussed developments in the emerging corona virus “Covid-19” and the joint cooperation between the two countries in facing its repercussions, in addition to supporting global efforts to ensure the delivery of disease vaccines to all countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the distinguished friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Malta, and the keenness to strengthen and develop them in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two countries and brings the benefit of their peoples.

Prior to the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, exchanged 3 memoranda of understanding with His Excellency Evarist Bartolo, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs in Malta.

The three memoranda of understanding included … a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of higher education and scientific research, a memorandum of understanding regarding the establishment of the joint committee between the two countries, and a memorandum of understanding between the Emirates Diplomatic Academy and the Mediterranean Academy for Diplomatic Studies at the University of Malta.