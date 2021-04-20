His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received HE Zvi Hefetz, the special envoy of the State of Israel to the Arab Gulf states.

During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s General Office in Abu Dhabi, bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed in light of the Abrahamic Peace Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the UAE and the State of Israel in a number of fields, including health, economic, trade, investment and tourism.

The two sides reviewed cooperation between the two countries in the face of the emerging corona virus pandemic “Covid-19” and ways to support global efforts made to ensure the delivery of disease vaccines to all countries, especially since the UAE and the State of Israel are currently leading countries in the world in terms of the rate of distribution of “Covid-19” vaccines. Compared to the population.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the cooperation between the two countries in confronting “Covid-19”, which stresses the importance of multilateral efforts and international collective action in order to achieve recovery from this pandemic.