His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received His Excellency Nikos Dendias, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Greece.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, and aspects of joint cooperation, especially in the defense fields.

They also discussed the situation in the region and regional and international issues of common interest, and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Nikos Dendias, stressing the depth of friendship and strategic partnership with the Republic of Greece and keenness to strengthen them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and brings good to their peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Nikos Dendias praised the growth and development of the UAE-Greek strategic relations under the support and care of the leaderships and governments of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Rashid Ali Rashid Al Kaabi, Assistant Minister for Military and Security Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.