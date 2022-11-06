Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Dr. Fuad Hussein, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the brotherly Republic of Iraq. His Highness and His Excellency Fouad Hussein discussed, during the meeting in Abu Dhabi, the UAE-Iraq brotherly relations and bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and the opportunities available to enhance and develop it in all fields. The two sides also dealt with the situation in the region, and a number of files of common interest. During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan wished the Iraqi government success and success in carrying out its national responsibilities in order to consolidate the pillars of security and stability in Iraq and meet the aspirations of its brotherly people for development and prosperity.

His Highness stressed the firm brotherly relations that unite the two brotherly countries, and the keenness to strengthen and develop them in a way that achieves their common interests and benefits their peoples. The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State. H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, also discussed, during his reception in Abu Dhabi, HE Nikos Dendias, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Greece, the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two sides discussed a number of files of common interest, in addition to the situation in the region and developments on the regional and international arenas. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of the Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs, stressing the keenness to strengthen the paths of cooperation and joint work between the two countries, based on the strategic partnership that brings them together.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the solid brotherly relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the prospects for joint cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all sectors. The two sides’ discussions dealt with the situation in the region and developments at the regional and international levels. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the depth of the brotherly relations between the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the keenness of the two brotherly countries and their leaderships to strengthen them and develop frameworks of joint cooperation in all fields, in a way that supports their development goals and benefits their peoples. The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with Robert Oliphant, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada. During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to enhance and develop them. The two sides also discussed issues of common interest and regional and international developments, and exchanged views on them.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan indicated the keenness to strengthen relations of cooperation between the two countries to serve their common interests.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy of the European Union, Vice-President of the European Commission. During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation relations between the UAE and the European Union, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest, including the energy file. The two sides reviewed developments on the regional and international arenas, including the crisis in Ukraine.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of His Excellency Josep Borrell, stressing the UAE’s keenness to consolidate advanced bilateral relations with the European Union and its countries. The meeting was attended by Ahmed bin Ali Mohammed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, the country’s permanent representative to the United Nations.