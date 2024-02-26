His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, received His Excellency Matai Sirimaya, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Vanuatu..

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations and areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Vanuatu and opportunities for its development in various economic, renewable energy, investment, commercial and development aspects..

The two sides discussed developments in the situation in the region and a number of regional and international issues and exchanged views on them.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Foreign Trade to the Republic of Vanuatu, expressing his aspiration that this visit will contribute to opening promising horizons for joint cooperation between the two countries..

For his part, His Excellency Matai Sirimaya expressed his country’s aspiration to consolidate growing and developed relations with the UAE, praising the country’s leading position at the regional and international levels..

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and His Excellency Saeed Mubarak Al Hajri, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Commercial Affairs..