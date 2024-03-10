His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and His Excellency Melanie Jolie, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, discussed developments in the situation in the Middle East region, especially in Gaza, and its humanitarian repercussions..

This came during His Highness’s reception in Dubai with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, where a number of files and issues of common interest were discussed..

During the meeting, His Highness touched on the importance of strengthening the efforts of the international community to reach a sustainable ceasefire, stressing the urgent priority to enhance the humanitarian response to the needs of the Palestinian people, provide protection for all civilians, and end extremism, tension and violence in the region..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Melanie Jolie also reviewed the recently announced initiative regarding activating a sea corridor to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and its role in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to civilians..

During the meeting, His Highness and His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in a way that serves their mutual interests..

His Highness welcomed His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada, and they reviewed the opportunities available to enhance cooperation in several sectors in a way that supports the development aspirations of the two friendly countries and benefits their peoples..

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasized the distinguished relations between the two countries, expressing his wishes for Canada and its people for continued progress and prosperity..