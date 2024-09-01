His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

During the meeting, a number of topics related to the Gulf work process and ways to enhance it were discussed, in addition to regional and international issues of common interest and developments in the Middle East region.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Al-Badawi, appreciating the efforts of the General Secretariat in enhancing joint Gulf-Gulf action, as well as the paths of Gulf cooperation on the regional and international arenas, to support the mutual goals and visions to achieve comprehensive and sustainable development.

His Highness also stressed the UAE’s keenness to support and enhance the path of joint Gulf action in order to achieve goodness, prosperity and prosperity for the peoples of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.